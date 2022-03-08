Chief Secretary chairs meeting of polio taskforce to review eradication initiatives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Bangash on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Provincial Taskforce on polio eradication to review the ongoing polio eradication initiatives in the province.

After thorough deliberations on the previous campaign initiatives, the Taskforce also discussed the way forward and effective measures for complete eradication of polio.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Khan Bangash said"Every anti-polio campaign is an opportunity to stop virus transmission in the region by vaccinating children below five years age and reaching out to the vulnerable communities at their doorsteps.

"He said that the province has shown good progress in the battle against polio despite multiple challenges as no polio virus case had been reported in the province for over 18 months now.

He appreciated efforts of polio vaccination teams and police sacrifices to eradicate the crippling disease from the region.