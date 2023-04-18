Chief Secretary chairs meeting regarding ongoing digital census in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Tuesday chaired an important meeting in the Civil Secretariat Quetta regarding the reasons for undercounting the population of Quetta in the digital census.

Members of the representative delegation of All Parties Conference District Quetta, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Provincial Patron and Amir of Quetta District, Maulana Abdul Rahman Rafiq, Central Executive Committee of Balochistan National Party and President of Quetta District Ghulam Nabi Marri, Provincial Joint Secretary of Pashtunkhaw Milli Awami Party, Hazrat Umar Achakzai, Jamiat Ulema islam Provincial Joint Secretary Maulana Khurshid Ahmed, District General Secretary Haji Bashir Ahmed Kakar and BNP District Councilor Nasir Baloch, Advocate, Commissioner Quetta Division Sohailur Rehman Commissioner Statistics Department Noor Ahmed Pirkani, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch and others attended the meeting.

The measures taken so far for the census, the difficulties and shortcomings identified and their solutions were discussed in the meeting and they also expressed a categorical stand regarding the concerns regarding Quetta.

The administration and political parties agreed that the people of Quetta showed negligence and lack of interest in this census.

On the other hand, the government and political parties also did not conduct adequate guidance and awareness campaigns to create awareness among the people and to make the people participate in this national duty.

The leaders of all the parties have urged the people to take advantage of the recent extension and take part in the census because the people of Quetta will have to bear the consequences of this omission for a long time.

The leaders of the political parties strongly demanded in the meeting that the census period should be extended by one month immediately after the Eid holidays.

The Chief Secretary assured to talk with the Federal government to approve this demand and when they pointed out that the census teams did not arrive in many places, the Chief Secretary issued orders on the spot.

And on the complaint of lack of officers, instructions were also issued for the appointment of more officers and to ensure the transparency of the census and to complete the census of the remaining areas, a coordination committee of the administration and political parties and social organizations was also formed. At the end of the meeting, the leaders of the political parties thanked the Chief Secretary.