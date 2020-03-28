Chief Secretary chairs meeting, reviews steps to contain coronavirus

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the steps being taken to contain spread of coronavirus in the province

The meeting among others was attended by divisional commissioners and concerned officials.

The meeting held a detailed discussion on steps being taken by provincial government to control spread of pandemic.

The participants were also briefed in detail about the decisions taken by the provincial cabinet to deal with the situation. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the steps taken and arrangements made by provincial government to control the coronavirus.