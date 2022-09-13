Chief Secretary chairs meeting to evaluate flood damages

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday presided over a meeting to evaluate flood damages and review the status of relief operations in the flood-affected areas across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday presided over a meeting to evaluate flood damages and review the status of relief operations in the flood-affected areas across the province.

According to details, as a followup to the evaluation a detailed survey is being planned, based on which early relief will be provided to those who have lost their homes in the recent floods.

Officials of district administration, relevant departments and army attended the meeting.