Chief Secretary Chairs Meeting To Evaluate Performance Of Each District

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday chaired a high-level District Performance Review Meeting to evaluate the performance of each district against the key tasks assigned to the district administrations through Performance Management and Reforms Unit( PMRU).

The meeting was attended by all Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and the respective Secretaries.

The Chief Secretary also gave the instructions to put in place elaborate arrangements to effectively deal with any emergency amid the heatwave forecast.

The directives regarding the spot checks of health and education facilities,regulatory inspections, action against illegal crush plants and mining, removal of illegal billboards, removal of speed breakers and anti encroachment drives were issued for compliance by the authorities.

The meeting was also informed about the status of Girdawri inspections, computerization of land records, daily auction reports of fruit and vegetable markets and inspections by Halal food authority.

The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed the relevant authorities to put in place more effective measures to eradicate polio from the province.

