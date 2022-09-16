Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review food damages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A review of the ongoing flood damages survey was held in a meeting on Friday chaired by the Chief Secretary, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Relief, Deputy Commissioners, Army officials and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

A comprehensive survey for the assessment of damaged houses has been initiated across the province through a customized mobile application.

The survey data is available on digital dashboard for internal monitoring to ensure greater transparency.