Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review mineral resources sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, presided over a comprehensive review meeting f on the mineral resources sector in the province.

The meeting discussed the progress made in this vital sector, identify opportunities and potential, address challenges, and discuss regulatory matters.

The Secretary of the Minerals Development Department presented a detailed briefing during the meeting, shedding light on various aspects of the mineral resources sector.

The meeting discussed the sector's overall progress, including advancements, achievements, and ongoing initiatives.

It also highlighted the significant role the sector plays in generating government revenues, facilitating foreign exchange earnings, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the development of social and physical infrastructure in the province.

Chief Secretary commended the efforts of the Minerals Development Department and other relevant authorities for their contributions.

He emphasized the need for continuous collaboration between the government, industry stakeholders, and local communities to address these challenges effectively.