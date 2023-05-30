UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Chairs Meeting To Review Mineral Resources Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review mineral resources sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, presided over a comprehensive review meeting f on the mineral resources sector in the province.

The meeting discussed the progress made in this vital sector, identify opportunities and potential, address challenges, and discuss regulatory matters.

The Secretary of the Minerals Development Department presented a detailed briefing during the meeting, shedding light on various aspects of the mineral resources sector.

The meeting discussed the sector's overall progress, including advancements, achievements, and ongoing initiatives.

It also highlighted the significant role the sector plays in generating government revenues, facilitating foreign exchange earnings, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the development of social and physical infrastructure in the province.

Chief Secretary commended the efforts of the Minerals Development Department and other relevant authorities for their contributions.

He emphasized the need for continuous collaboration between the government, industry stakeholders, and local communities to address these challenges effectively.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Progress Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new trai ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new training initiatives for diplomats ..

28 minutes ago
 Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dial ..

Anarchists, arsonists do not deserve place at dialogue table: PM

40 minutes ago
 Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed ..

Police Chief denies mistreatment claims of Jailed PTI women

54 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai I ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovat ..

58 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

58 minutes ago
 UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority str ..

UAE Central Bank, Hong Kong Monetary Authority strengthen Financial Cooperation

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.