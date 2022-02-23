UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Chairs Meeting To Review Preparations Ahead Of Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review preparations ahead of Ramazan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has directed all concerned departments to finalize effective strategy for providing maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has directed all concerned departments to finalize effective strategy for providing maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

To review the preparations and arrangements for Ramazan, the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr.

Shahzad Khan Bangash, chaired a video conference of the secretaries of the relevant department and all the commissioners as well as deputy commissioners.

The Chief Secretary has called for increased efforts to provide maximum relief to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan and timely action against profiteering and hoarding.

