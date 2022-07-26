Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review preparations for Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review overall preparations and arrangements for ensuring peaceful environment during Muharram.

The relevant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners , Regional and District Police Officers were part of the meeting which covered matters such as ensuring effective security arrangements, providing uninterrupted power supply and enforcing code of conduct to maintain peace during Muharram.

The meeting decided to take strict security measures in the sensitive districts, besides establishment of main control room at the Interior department and at divisional and district level which will report to the provincial government.

Chief Secretary directed to take effective steps to stop spreading hate speech and material on the social media platforms to maintain religious harmony.

He also directed to fully implement Coronavirus SOPs during Muharram.