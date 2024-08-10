Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review progress on tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss development projects and progress on tree plantation campaign, during his visit to Kumrat, Upper Dir.

Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir, Naveed Akbar, Additional Chief Secretary, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Commissioner of Malakand Division, Saqib Raza Aslam and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir presented a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary relating to regional development projects and plantation campaign.

He also highlighted measures being taken to promote tourism and protect the natural environment in Kumrat Valley besides a briefing on Kumrat Development Authority.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to promote tourism and preserve natural environment in the area.

He further stressed that all government departments must ensure timely delivery of services to public. He urged the officers to carry out their duties diligently and facilitate public in getting access to government offices for solving their problems.