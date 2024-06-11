Chief Secretary Chairs Provincial Selection Board Meeting
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday chaired a provincial selection board meeting in which the officers of different departments were recommended for promotion in different grades.
Secretary Finance Babar Khan, Secretary S&GAD Syed Faisal Ahmed and other members of the board attended the meeting.
In the meeting, the officers of the Department of Agriculture, Excise, Public Relations, S&GAD, Livestock, Social Welfare, Schools, PHEV and other departments were recommended to be promoted from PB 19 to 20, 18 to 19, 17 to 18.
