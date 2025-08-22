Chief Secretary convenes emergent meeting on rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah on Friday convened an emergent meeting with all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioner of the province regarding rains and increasing level of water in the River Indus.

The Chief Secretary was apprised of the rains and Indus river in detail.

Asif Hyder Shah directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to be alert on the predicted weather situation.

He directed to set up Control Rooms in all districts of the province

He also directed the Sindh Irrigation Department to speed up work on the patching and repair of embankments.

In view of the rains in Balochistan, he directed the DCs of Dadu and Jamshoro to take special measures to control the situation.

Shah said that low-lying areas of the Sindh province were affected due to the rains in Balochistan and DCs must make preparation to this effect.

PDMA was directed to ensure immediate response to rains and flood situations.

The Chief Secretary said that more rains were recorded in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions.