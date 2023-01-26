Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili directs to ensure timely completion of development project of Quetta package

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Thursday directed to ensure the timely completion of all development projects of the Quetta package as per the standards

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Thursday directed to ensure the timely completion of all development projects of the Quetta package as per the standards.

He gave instructions while presiding over the review meeting of the Quetta Development Package.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Implementation Abdullah Khan, Commissioner Quetta Sohailur Rahman Baloch, Director General QDA Muzmal Hussain Haliputo, Chief Engineer Dr. Sajjad Baloch Project Director Rafiq Baloch, Chief of Section Noorgul and others.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said the provincial government was working on several development projects for the welfare of the people and the beauty of Quetta adding that very soon the quality of life of the people will improve with the completion of these projects.

He said timely completion of the development projects would be ensured and there could be no compromise on their quality.

On this occasion, the project director gave a detailed briefing to the meeting regarding the development projects and said that the 900 meter section of Sirki Road, Link Badeni Road, a part of Sariab Road would be completed by the end of March.While work on Sabzal Road, Inscombe Road and other projects was in progress/ The Chief Secretary said that the beautification measures not only increase the beauty and splendor of the city but also create a pleasant feeling among the citizens.

Our aim is to provide facilities to the citizens in all respects for which we are taking steps within the available resources, he said.