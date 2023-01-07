Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash inaugurates staff training for census

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Saturday formally inaugurated training for staff of the 7th national census

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CS said, "Quality data is of paramount importance for planning and development, and a census is the best practice to collect it.

"He said, "It is our national duty to participate in the census and extend assistance in the smooth and accurate collection of data." He stressed for cooperation between enumerators and respondents to achieve the objectives of the census.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, NADRA, education department, and other stakeholders are part of the first-ever digital census.