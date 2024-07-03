Open Menu

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary Condemns Dama Dola Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has condemned the Dama Dola blast and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said that these acts of cowardice could not deter our resolve and courage to fight enemies of the country.

He said that we share the grief of bereaved families in this hour of distress and added that the sacrifices of guiltless people would not go waste and the elements involved in the incident would be brought to the court of law.

