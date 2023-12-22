Open Menu

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman Distributes Helmets Among Motorcyclists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 11:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Friday distributed helmets among motorcyclists to inaugurate a road safety campaign organised by the Bank of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that there is a need to raise awareness about road safety to prevent fatal accidents.

He said that the launch of the campaign by Bank of Punjab is commendable.

The Chief Secretary said that fatal accidents can be avoided by following the traffic rules, adding that motorcyclists must use helmets to make their journey safe.

President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood also distributed helmets. The Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of Home Department, Finance and officials of Bank of Punjab were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan