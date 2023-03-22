Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman visits various districts to review free flour distribution arrangements

The Punjab government is continuing distribution of free flour under the Ramadan package and Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman is visiting various districts to review the arrangements in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab government is continuing distribution of free flour under the Ramadan package and Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman is visiting various districts to review the arrangements in this regard.

After visiting different cities, the Chief Secretary arrived in Multan and presided over a video link meeting at the South Punjab Secretariat. The Commissioner Multan Division, deputy commissioners of Khanewal, Multan, Vehari and Lodhran and officers concerned attended the meeting while the Secretary food, Chairman PITB, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that he has inspected flour points in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal and Khanewal, and the overall arrangements are satisfactory but further improvement is required.

He said that he himself is present in the field to review the situation while all administrative secretaries have also been assigned monitoring duties.

The Chief Secretary directed that the scanning system of computerized national identity cards (CNICs) be further improved and the PITB teams be present in the field to provide technical support. He said that so far 2.7 million bags of flour have been distributed to the deserving people across the province, adding that more than 15 million families would benefit from the free flour programme.