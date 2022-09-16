UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Delighted Over Successful Conduct Of Summer Camps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Chief Secretary delighted over successful conduct of summer camps

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Friday said that one of his first initiatives was to organize IT summer boot camps in government schools of GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Friday said that one of his first initiatives was to organize IT summer boot camps in government schools of GB.

Today during the closing ceremony, the CS said that it was the most happiest moment of his life to witness children of grades 6, 7 and 8th playing such beautiful games and engaging themselves in physical activities.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Ukrainian Strike at Kherson Admini ..

Death Toll From Ukrainian Strike at Kherson Administrative Building Rises to 3

26 seconds ago
 Russian Operators Received Signal That They Can Ex ..

Russian Operators Received Signal That They Can Export Food Through Turkey - Put ..

28 seconds ago
 Govt trying to ensure safe treatment of patients: ..

Govt trying to ensure safe treatment of patients: Dr Yasmin

29 seconds ago
 Senator Ghous Niazi, PML-N leaders discuss meets N ..

Senator Ghous Niazi, PML-N leaders discuss meets Nawaz in London

34 minutes ago
 Prime Minister offers Fateha at Imam Bukhari's mau ..

Prime Minister offers Fateha at Imam Bukhari's mausoleum

54 minutes ago
 Erdogan to Ask Putin for 25% Discount on Gas - Rep ..

Erdogan to Ask Putin for 25% Discount on Gas - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.