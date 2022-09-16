Chief Secretary delighted over successful conduct of summer camps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Friday said that one of his first initiatives was to organize IT summer boot camps in government schools of GB.

Today during the closing ceremony, the CS said that it was the most happiest moment of his life to witness children of grades 6, 7 and 8th playing such beautiful games and engaging themselves in physical activities.