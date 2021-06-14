UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Directs Acceleration Of Coronavirus Vaccination Process

Muhammad Irfan 35 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:11 PM

Chief Secretary directs acceleration of coronavirus vaccination process

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz has directed acceleration of Covid-19 vaccination to public sector employees and their families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz has directed acceleration of Covid-19 vaccination to public sector employees and their families.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari regarding Corona vaccination in the province here on Monday. Beside, administrative secretaries, the authorities of Pakistan Army, Police, Health Department and other concerned also attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that so far 54% employees of the Elementary & Secondary education Department and 19000 personnel of police force have been vaccinated against Corona.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Secretary warned that failure in the achievement of the target of vaccination campaign, the government will have to go for lockdown once again on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Therefore, he stressed for the vaccination of maximum number of people.

The chief secretary directed Information and Local Governments Departments for taking practical and solid measures for creation of awareness among people about the ongoing anti-Corona vaccination.

In this connection, he said the Information Department should create awareness through newspapers, radio and electronic media while Local Government Department should display billboards and banners at visible spots at public places across the province.

He also directed Health Department for guaranteeing solid and practical steps for creation of awareness regarding anti-Corona Vaccination. He requested the people to give no heed to rumors and propaganda regarding Corona vaccines and compulsorily administered vaccine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Education Media Government

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

32 minutes ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

32 minutes ago

5.7 magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines: US ..

4 seconds ago

Punjab govt allocates Rs 5,000 mln for livestock a ..

4 minutes ago

Violence against elderly has risen during coronavi ..

4 minutes ago

Passing out ceremony of 1163 constables held at Po ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.