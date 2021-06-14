Chief Secretary directs acceleration of coronavirus vaccination process

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz has directed acceleration of Covid-19 vaccination to public sector employees and their families

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari regarding Corona vaccination in the province here on Monday. Beside, administrative secretaries, the authorities of Pakistan Army, Police, Health Department and other concerned also attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that so far 54% employees of the Elementary & Secondary education Department and 19000 personnel of police force have been vaccinated against Corona.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Secretary warned that failure in the achievement of the target of vaccination campaign, the government will have to go for lockdown once again on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Therefore, he stressed for the vaccination of maximum number of people.

The chief secretary directed Information and Local Governments Departments for taking practical and solid measures for creation of awareness among people about the ongoing anti-Corona vaccination.

In this connection, he said the Information Department should create awareness through newspapers, radio and electronic media while Local Government Department should display billboards and banners at visible spots at public places across the province.

He also directed Health Department for guaranteeing solid and practical steps for creation of awareness regarding anti-Corona Vaccination. He requested the people to give no heed to rumors and propaganda regarding Corona vaccines and compulsorily administered vaccine.