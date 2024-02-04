Chief Secretary directs authorities to finalize best possible arrangements for general elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman here on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to finalize best possible arrangements for general elections 2024, scheduled to be held on February 8.

The Chief Secretary Punjab visited Rawalpindi Division and reviewed all the preparations including security being finalized for the general elections.

The Chief Secretary also visited the special control rooms established for the elections and the sensitive polling stations of Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta briefed the Chief Secretary about all the arrangements.

The Commissioner said that unconditional cooperation was given to the Election Commission of Pakistan by the divisional administration for the general elections.

All the arrangements including security had been completed in a timely and efficient manner, he added.

The number of registered voters in Rawalpindi Division is approximately 7.5 million, the Chief Secretary was briefed and informed that 5,490 polling stations were established across the division, for which 3,604 buildings were being used.

Additional arrangements for the security of the polling stations had been made while the control rooms had also been set up.

Transparent conduct of general elections is indispensable for the country's security and development, the Chief Secretary said adding, considering this work as a social responsibility more than a professional one, the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures should strictly be implemented.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman instructed that every possible step should be taken to implement the code of conduct, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct free, fair and transparent elections.