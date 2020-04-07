Chief Secretary directs authorities to remain alert for timely dengue prevention

UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz Tuesday directed all authorities concerned and health department to remain alert for timely prevention of dengue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz Tuesday directed all authorities concerned and health department to remain alert for timely prevention of dengue.

He was presiding over a meeting on dengue at his office here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by all concern secretaries and senior officials of the health department.

On the occasion, participants were informed about steps being taken to prevent dengue in the province.

The Chief Secretary directed Relief Department to set up a helpline for dengue response so that people could lodge their complaints about dengue virus. He said that it would help relevant department to stop dengue breeding by taking safety and precautionary measures.

He also urged public to take precautionary measures and support the efforts of government to prevent dengue. He also directed to raise awareness among people through media, religious, social and political figures.

