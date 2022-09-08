Chief Secretary directs authorities to work efficiently for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash has directed the authorities concerned to work efficiently for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash has directed the authorities concerned to work efficiently for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a high level meeting held here at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary, senior members of board of revenue, advocate general, administrative secretaries and other relevant officials.

The meeting reviewed implementation of decisions taken in last meeting and other administrative matters.

The chief secretary said that the province was facing gigantic task of rehabilitation of flood affectees besides different economic challenges.

He said that brave and resilient people of the province would overcome the difficult situation with assistance of the provincial government.

Dr Shahzad instructed the relevant authorities to make rehabilitation operation transparent and efficient and ensure early payment to the flood victims.

The survey teams should soon complete assessment of damaged houses in the flood affected districts, he said.

The secretary health briefed the forum about dengue cases, roles and responsibilities of line departments under multisector approach.

He said that so far 2,221 cases of dengue had been reported this year, and most of them were reported in August.

The chief secretary directed district administrations to focus on prevention of dengue and malaria in the flood-hit districts.