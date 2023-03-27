Chief Secretary directs convenient distribution of free 'Atta' for BISP beneficiaries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, along with the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar paid a visit to several sales and distribution points on Monday, which have been set up to provide free 'Atta' to deserving individuals registered under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

During the visit, the Chief Secretary interacted with the locals and inquired about their experiences and the availability of the free 'Atta.' He directed all concerned officials to ensure that the distribution process is made as convenient as possible for the registered beneficiaries.

The BISP was launched by the government in 2008 to provide financial assistance to the poor across the country. The program aims to help alleviate poverty by providing regular cash transfers to eligible families.

The government has taken various measures to support the vulnerable segments of society.

The provision of free 'Atta' to deserving individuals is one such initiative that has been implemented to provide some relief to those who are struggling to make ends meet.

The chief secretary praised the efforts of the local administration and directed them to continue their efforts to ensure that the distribution process runs smoothly. He emphasized that the government remains committed to providing assistance to those in need, particularly during these difficult times.

The distribution of free 'Atta' is being carried out through designated sales and distribution points across the province. Eligible individuals who are registered under the BISP are entitled to receive quota free of cost.

The government's efforts to support the vulnerable segments of society have been widely appreciated, and the provision of free 'Atta' is just one example of the steps being taken to alleviate the hardships faced by the people.