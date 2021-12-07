Chief Secretary directs expediting of corona vaccination campaign

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash chairing a meeting here Tuesday directed to further expedite corona vaccination campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash chairing a meeting here Tuesday directed to further expedite corona vaccination campaign.

The meeting among others was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Health, Tahir Orakzai, Coordinator Emergency Operation Center, EPI, Abdul Basit, Director General Health, Niaz Ali and Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Nowshera and Swat besides concerned officials.

Speaking at the occasion, CS directed to employ trained vaccinators and final year students of medical and nursing colleges on daily wages to expedite ongoing vaccination campaign.

He also directed steps to aware people about vaccination and said that masses should be informed about benefits of inoculation.

He added that union councils and neighborhood councils should also play role for success of vaccination campaign.

Chief Secretary also directed district administrations to follow directives of National Command and Control Center and achieve the set targets of vaccination drive.

He also directed district administrations and concerned officials to hold vaccination campaign meeting daily and send the report to CS Office.