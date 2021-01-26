Chief Secretary directs for chalking out plan to curb kite flying around Bacha Khan Airport

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has directed the concerned authorities to make a systematic plan to curb kite flying including illegal buildings around the Peshawar Bacha Khan International airport.

In this regard, a high level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) and administrative secretaries.

The meeting discussed in detail the issue of illegal buildings around Peshawar Airport and kite flying.

Chief Secretary directed the concerned authorities to ensure cleanliness around the airports including illegal buildings around the airport, aerial firing and pigeon flying. He directed to take strict measures in this regard.

Chief Secretary said that misuse of loudspeakers should also be banned. He also directed the Home and SocialWelfare department to initiate crackdown against professional beggars and work out a plan of action for the treatment ofdrug addicts and make them useful citizens of the society.

