Chief Secretary directs implementation of directives regarding indoor marriages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz has directed authorities to strictly implement decision of provincial government regarding indoor wedding and a gathering of 300 guests as part of corona preventive measures.

He was addressing a meeting that among others was attended by Inspector General of Police, Dr, Salahuddin Abbasi and administrative secretaries of concerned department.

The meeting was told that fine of Rs. 3.5 million have been recovered from transport owners for violating corona standard operating procedures and 23000 vehicles was examined.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary directed concerned deputy commissioners to ensure full implementation of government directives adding that authorities should also monitor corona preventive measures in hospitals.

He also directed measures to control price hike and ensure implementation of official price list. He also directed implementation of SOPs in Sasata Bazars.