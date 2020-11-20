UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Directs Implementation Of Directives Regarding Indoor Marriages

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:38 PM

Chief Secretary directs implementation of directives regarding indoor marriages

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz has directed authorities to strictly implement decision of provincial government regarding indoor wedding and a gathering of 300 guests as part of corona preventive measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz has directed authorities to strictly implement decision of provincial government regarding indoor wedding and a gathering of 300 guests as part of corona preventive measures.

He was addressing a meeting that among others was attended by Inspector General of Police, Dr, Salahuddin Abbasi and administrative secretaries of concerned department.

The meeting was told that fine of Rs. 3.5 million have been recovered from transport owners for violating corona standard operating procedures and 23000 vehicles was examined.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary directed concerned deputy commissioners to ensure full implementation of government directives adding that authorities should also monitor corona preventive measures in hospitals.

He also directed measures to control price hike and ensure implementation of official price list. He also directed implementation of SOPs in Sasata Bazars.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Fine Marriage Vehicles Price From Government Million

Recent Stories

Ethiopian Refugees in Sudan to Be Able to Go Home ..

3 minutes ago

Police seizes 880kg betel nuts

3 minutes ago

Germany's Eastern Business Association Proposes US ..

5 minutes ago

Ravi City, Bundle Island projects to have positive ..

5 minutes ago

Von Der Leyen Notes Progress in Brexit Negotiation ..

5 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed joins cyclists in first Dubai ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.