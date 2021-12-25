Chief Secretary directs officers to improve services delivery to facilitate masses

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, on Saturday, directed administrative secretaries of South Punjab to play their important role for services delivery towards masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, on Saturday, directed administrative secretaries of South Punjab to play their important role for services delivery towards masses.

He was chairing a meeting attended by additional chief secretary Saqib Zafar and administrative secretaries of south Punjab secretariat here.

The chief secretary Punjab directed officers to ensure completion of uplift projects, in progress in the region within stipulated time period. He informed that a criterion had been introduced to judge the performance of the officers.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary was given detailed briefing by the officers. The officers informed that the work on South Punjab secretariat was heading forward with rapid pace.

It would be completed by 2023.

About 400 Kanals have also been earmarked for secretariat in Bahawalpur. About development schemes in the region, the Chief Secretary was apprised that 1541 uplift projects in 11 districts of south Punjab had been completed. Similarly, another 1441 schemes are in progress. Overall, 189 billion were being spent in the region. The work on mega projects costing Rs 53 billion have been initiated.

Steps are underway for protection of historic identity of the region, said officials. The completion of mega projects will help improve health facilities in the region.