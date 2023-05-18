UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Directs Officers To Work Hard For Welfare

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Chief Secretary directs officers to work hard for welfare

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uquaili on Wednesday directed the officers to work hard to ensure the best facilities for the people of the province.

The provincial government has taking steps for the welfare of the people, he said in a meeting whereas, Secretary Law Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary Prosecution Ghulam Ali Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit and all Secretaries, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated.

Projection of development projects, preparation of PSDP automation of PSDP, procurement of wheat, the establishment of e-service centers, Pakistan Citizen Portal, Digital Media Cell, completion of Digital Census, conducting of National Games and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that the provincial government is taking measures to promote sports in the province and the National Games are being organized in Quetta after 19 years, which will boost a positive image of the province.

The Chief Secretary said that all administrative officers should take steps to save electricity and gas.

He said that the provincial government has also working to implement the austerity measures.

Information Secretary Muhammad Hamza Shafqat while giving a briefing said that the digital media cell established in the directorate general of public relations was responding immediately to the publicity of the development projects in the province.

On this occasion, Secretary food in his briefing to the meeting said that the department has procured 0.6 million sacks of wheat.

The government has taken action against wheat hoarders and around 30 thousand sacks have been taken hold.

