UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Directs Proper Measures To Prevent Outbreak Of Diseases

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Chief Secretary directs proper measures to prevent outbreak of diseases

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr.Shahzad Bangash on Tuesday chaired a meeting to devise a strategy to prevent the outbreak of diseases particularly in the flood-affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr.Shahzad Bangash on Tuesday chaired a meeting to devise a strategy to prevent the outbreak of diseases particularly in the flood-affected areas.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health, Director General Health and Additional Director General Health Services of the province.

The medical facilities and healthcare services being provided at the relief camps by the Health Department were also reviewed by the Chief Secretary.

The meeting was informed that medical camps have been setup in the flood effected areas and free medicines being given among the people of flood-hit districts.

The CS directed all concerned departments to take all possible steps to stop outbreak of diseases and provide best services to people facing floods.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood All Best

Recent Stories

PSHC issues show-cause notice to Dr Munawar Abbas ..

PSHC issues show-cause notice to Dr Munawar Abbas under PEEDA Act

9 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam visits flood-hit areas of Swat, Kalam, ..

Amir Muqam visits flood-hit areas of Swat, Kalam, Madian, Bahrain

9 minutes ago
 COAS visits Swat, spends time with evacuated peopl ..

COAS visits Swat, spends time with evacuated people from Kumrat

9 minutes ago
 ANF arrests accused, recovers 760 grams heroin

ANF arrests accused, recovers 760 grams heroin

9 minutes ago
 Hungary to Ask Europe to Stop Escalation of Ukrain ..

Hungary to Ask Europe to Stop Escalation of Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Minister

12 minutes ago
 Sindh has trained over 470,000 youth in IT, other ..

Sindh has trained over 470,000 youth in IT, other sectors: Chief Secretary

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.