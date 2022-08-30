Chief Secretary directs proper measures to prevent outbreak of diseases

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr.Shahzad Bangash on Tuesday chaired a meeting to devise a strategy to prevent the outbreak of diseases particularly in the flood-affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr.Shahzad Bangash on Tuesday chaired a meeting to devise a strategy to prevent the outbreak of diseases particularly in the flood-affected areas.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health, Director General Health and Additional Director General Health Services of the province.

The medical facilities and healthcare services being provided at the relief camps by the Health Department were also reviewed by the Chief Secretary.

The meeting was informed that medical camps have been setup in the flood effected areas and free medicines being given among the people of flood-hit districts.

The CS directed all concerned departments to take all possible steps to stop outbreak of diseases and provide best services to people facing floods.