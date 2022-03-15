UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Directs Strict Action Against Illegal Mining

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 08:47 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday chaired a special meeting to take up the matter of illegal mining across riverbeds in the province.

He directed strict action to stop illegal mining activities by ramping up province-wide crackdown against the law breakers.

The meeting was informed that an operation against illegal mining, stone-crushing and other unauthorized activities was underway in the province.

The chief secretary directed concerned departments and officials to curb illegal mining , adding strict action should be taken against those violating the law.

He said action should be taken against setting up of crushing plants and other activities near populated areas.

He further directed district administrations to check illegal mining in their respective districts.

