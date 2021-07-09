UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Directs Strict Implementation Of Corona SOPs On Eid Ul Adha

Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:25 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz on Friday directed relevant authorities to ensure strict implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz on Friday directed relevant authorities to ensure strict implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Chief Secretary issued these instructions while presiding over a high level meeting on prevention of potential fourth wave of Covid-19 and implementation of precautionary measures. The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of Health, Local Government, Transport and Information Department.

The meeting was informed that positivity ratio of corona cases was on rise and Covid-19 variants of UK, South Africa and India had been also confirmed in KP.

The Chief Secretary said that fourth wave of corona could emerge on Eid-ul-Adha, adding time demands strict implement of precautionary protocols. He also directed health authorities to speed up corona vaccination drive.

The meeting also decided that next week would be observed as Corona SOPs Implementation and Awareness Week.

The CS instructed commissioners and district administrations to take concrete steps for implementation of SOPs in markets, public places, and mosques.

He also urged public to follow precautionary measures on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and warned that government would have to resort to difficult decision of shutting down markets and tourism sector if positive cases surged.

The meeting was apprised that local government department had set up 142 cattle markets across the province and bags were being distributed among public for proper disposal of offal of sacrificial animals.

The Chief Secretary directed local government department to ensure adherence to SOPs in cattle markets.

Referring to people who would travel to their native areas for Eid-ul-Adha, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz directed transport department to ensure strict compliance of SOPs in public transport.

