Chief Secretary Directs To Ensure Price Control Of Food Items In Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Chief Secretary directs to ensure price control of food items in Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.Shahzad Khan Bangash Tuesday said that KP government has directed all concerned departments to finalize effective strategy for providing maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

In a video conference of the secretaries, he directed relevant department, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners to review the preparations and arrangements for Ramazan.

He gave the instructions to ensure the provision of essential food commodities in the required quantities and at notified prices.

He called for increased efforts to provide maximum relief to the citizens during Ramazan and timely action against profiteering and hoarding.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on setting up Ramazan Sasta Bazar and avaliability of other food items at subsidized prices.

