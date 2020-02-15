Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz visits KTH inspected ongoing projects

Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz visited Khyber Teaching Hospital and inspected the ongoing Rs.700 million renovation, repair, beautification and refurbishment project and 20 state of the art modular operation theaters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz visited Khyber Teaching Hospital and inspected the ongoing Rs.700 million renovation, repair, beautification and refurbishment project and 20 state of the art modular operation theaters.

A detail presentation was given to him by LWI consultant and P&D department MTI KTH. Secretary Health Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada, Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi and others were present on this occasion.

The Chief Secretary was briefed that 1300 bedded KTH was built and made functional in 1976. Since then, lack of sufficient funds resulted in poor maintenance of the infrastructure and services (electricity, water supply, sewerage and sanitation system etc) that resulted in the deterioration of the building, quality of services and patient care.

Realizing the facts the previous government of KP provided Rs.700 million for the Renovation, Repair, Beautification and Refurbishment Project and Rs.500 million extra for HVAC system (Heating Ventilation Air Condition System) replacement the old air conditioning system of the hospital.

20 state of the art modular operation theaters was in final stage of completion. As a result of these modular OTs the surgical work load will be shared and the department of surgery will be further strengthen and standardized.

The main objective of this project was to reclaimed more than 100000 square feet area of the basement for hospital utilization, as previously basement was sort of a junk yard/storage. There will be a provision of 92 rooms for consultants and faculty members. In addition the basement will have capacity to accommodate more than 1000 patients at a time in the basement OPD.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kazim Niaz directed the consultant and contractor that to complete the project on war footing basis within two months. He also directed that there should be special ramp and washroom for the impaired people.

The Chief Secretary directed the Secretary Health Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada to supervise and monitor all these projects and had a close liaison with hospital management for removing the hurdles in the development of the institution.

During his inspection of the project, he appreciated the standardized construction of the consultant.

After the implementation of MTI Act 2015 and the untiring efforts made by visionary BoG, the overall performance of the hospital was improving day by day. 350 bedded newly constructed building of A&E block was fully functional.