Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Condoles Death Of Deputy Secretary Energy And Power Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash has extended his heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Malik Manzoor Ahmad (PMS), Deputy Secretary Energy and Power Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a condolence message, he said that Malik Manzoor Ahmad is a great loss of the civil service and his family, adding his short yet productive tenure speak volume of his competence as an officer.

He said that his colleagues remember him as an exceptionally fine human being.

"My condolence to the family of the officer. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah", he said.

