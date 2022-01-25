UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Visits Hospitals To Review Healthcare Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan visits hospitals to review healthcare facilities

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday visited Naseerullah Babar Hospital Peshawar to review the quality of services at the healthcare institution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday visited Naseerullah Babar Hospital Peshawar to review the quality of services at the healthcare institution.

He visited different sections and a qualitative evaluation of the services offered by the hospital was conducted.

Chief Secretary interacted with patients and directed the administration to ensure provision of quality healthcare services to patients.

He also visited the Sifwat Ghayur Children Hospital in Peshawar and inspected various sections.

During the inspection of different facilities, strict directives were issued to facilitate the public with quality healthcare service delivery without any shortcomings in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and hygiene requirements.

Earlier, in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing positivity, Chief Secretary, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash held a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners to review the situation, restrictions, as well as the status of vaccination in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif mastermind of mega corruption of Rs ..

Shehbaz Sharif mastermind of mega corruption of Rs16 billion: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 deaths during third wave in Fiji rise to ..

COVID-19 deaths during third wave in Fiji rise to 84

3 minutes ago
 Canada Urges Citizens to Refrain From Trips to Ukr ..

Canada Urges Citizens to Refrain From Trips to Ukraine Over Security Fears - Min ..

3 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

3 minutes ago
 Seven law breakers arrested

Seven law breakers arrested

13 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.