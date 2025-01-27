Chief secretary emphasizes for coordination between departments, agencies to combat smuggling

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan on Monday emphasized the need for a robust coordination system between departments and agencies to combat smuggling in the province.

He emphasized that measures should be strengthen to prevent the smuggling of urea and sugar across the province. He instructed that strict monitoring should be implemented at all checkpoints to prevent the illegal trade of key commodities.

A high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Balochistan to curb the smuggling, including the illegal trade of essential goods such as sugar, wheat, fertilizer, petroleum products, drugs and weapons. The meeting provided an in-depth briefing on these pressing concerns.

Shakeel Qadir Khan called for the enhancement of the Trace and Track System to further combat the smuggling of sugar and urea from the province.

He also highlighted the need for cooperation between Federal and provincial agencies to strengthen institutional capabilities and ensure readiness for any extraordinary situations.

He directed law enforcement agencies to expedite their efforts in preventing smuggling and ensure a more robust response to this issue.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of Home, Shahab Ali Shah, Brigadier FC Amanullah, Secretary of food, Muzaffar Zeeshan Lehri, Secretary of Fisheries department, Javed Anwar Hashmi, Commissioner of Quetta division, Hamza Shafqaat, Special Secretary of Industry, Hafeezullah Yoghor, and representatives from law enforcement

agencies while Divisional Commissioners participated via video link.