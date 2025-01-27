Open Menu

Chief Secretary Emphasizes For Coordination Between Departments, Agencies To Combat Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Chief secretary emphasizes for coordination between departments, agencies to combat smuggling

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan on Monday emphasized the need for a robust coordination system between departments and agencies to combat smuggling in the province.

He emphasized that measures should be strengthen to prevent the smuggling of urea and sugar across the province. He instructed that strict monitoring should be implemented at all checkpoints to prevent the illegal trade of key commodities.

A high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Balochistan to curb the smuggling, including the illegal trade of essential goods such as sugar, wheat, fertilizer, petroleum products, drugs and weapons. The meeting provided an in-depth briefing on these pressing concerns.

Shakeel Qadir Khan called for the enhancement of the Trace and Track System to further combat the smuggling of sugar and urea from the province.

He also highlighted the need for cooperation between Federal and provincial agencies to strengthen institutional capabilities and ensure readiness for any extraordinary situations.

He directed law enforcement agencies to expedite their efforts in preventing smuggling and ensure a more robust response to this issue.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of Home, Shahab Ali Shah, Brigadier FC Amanullah, Secretary of food, Muzaffar Zeeshan Lehri, Secretary of Fisheries department, Javed Anwar Hashmi, Commissioner of Quetta division, Hamza Shafqaat, Special Secretary of Industry, Hafeezullah Yoghor, and representatives from law enforcement

agencies while Divisional Commissioners participated via video link.

Recent Stories

Neelum Muneer ready to resume work in industry aft ..

Neelum Muneer ready to resume work in industry after marriage

2 minutes ago
 US President Trump again urges OPEC to lower oil p ..

US President Trump again urges OPEC to lower oil prices

11 minutes ago
 Heavy burden of Rs103b imposed on gird electricity ..

Heavy burden of Rs103b imposed on gird electricity consumers due to net metering

20 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets to go o ..

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets to go on sale tomorrow

38 minutes ago
 Bill Gates calls divorce biggest mistake of his li ..

Bill Gates calls divorce biggest mistake of his life

49 minutes ago
 SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent

SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent

1 hour ago
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultur ..

Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 bill ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone

2 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contr ..

Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay

2 hours ago
 Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as mo ..

Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan