Chief Secretary Emphasizes Good Governance, Development In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 10:52 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan Wednesday stressed the importance of focusing on key sectors to ensure good governance in the province and expedited the development process.
Chairing a meeting of the Secretaries’ Committee, he said that reforms are essential to make government institutions more efficient, transparent, and accountable.
He highlighted the need for merit-based appointments and promotions within the civil service, enhanced training programs, and regular performance evaluations.
The meeting reviewed various important matters, including the implementation of a file tracking system, IPMS (Integrated Performance Management System), dual employment cases, and acceleration of development projects.
The meeting was attended by Chairman CMIT Muhammad Ali Kakar, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Hafiz Abdul Basit, and all departmental secretaries.
The Chief Secretary directed secretaries to ensure staff attendance at the district level and to submit concept papers for development projects under the next PSDP to the Planning and Development Department. He emphasized that fast-tracking development projects would improve the province’s overall progress and living standards.
It was revealed during the meeting that several individuals in the province are engaged in dual jobs. The Chief Secretary ordered swift action against such cases.
He also highlighted the significance of flagship projects, noting that these initiatives should represent broad objectives, strategic priorities, and deliver substantial impact. The provincial government plans to allocate significant investment and attention to these projects due to their strategic importance.
To tackle unemployment, Shakeel Khan stated that the government is committed to creating job opportunities in both public and private sectors, particularly for the youth.
Departments such as Energy, Minerals, TVET (Technical and Vocational education and Training), and Microfinance will offer new employment opportunities.
He affirmed that these efforts will enhance living standards and have a positive impact on the province’s economy.
The Chief Secretary concluded by instructing all secretaries to submit PC-1 documents for their respective development projects without delay.
