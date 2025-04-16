Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Wednesday here chaired the 2nd Meeting of the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners via video link, with a strong emphasis on responsive governance, performance-driven public service, and enhanced citizen engagement across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Wednesday here chaired the 2nd Meeting of the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners via video link, with a strong emphasis on responsive governance, performance-driven public service, and enhanced citizen engagement across the province.

Addressing the deputy commissioners, the Chief Secretary underscored their pivotal role in governance, describing them as the “face of the state and the government.”

He noted that the relevance, strength, and public perception of the Deputy Commissioners are directly tied to their performance in the field, which also significantly influences their professional growth and career trajectory.

“Your performance should speak for you,” he added, encouraging them to leave behind a legacy of exemplary public service.

The Chief Secretary emphasized continuous community engagement as a cornerstone of effective administration. He instructed Deputy Commissioners to give priority to public-facing initiatives such as Jirgas, Khuli Kacheris, and field visits, terming them essential for community confidence-building, dispelling misconceptions, and ensuring timely resolution of local issues.

Highlighting ongoing efforts for good governance, the Chief Secretary referenced key provincial initiatives such as the "Ekhtiyar Awam Ka" portal and the 99-Points Awami Agenda, aimed at facilitating citizen-centric service delivery and administrative efficiency.

During the meeting, the performance of Deputy Commissioners was reviewed against established governance indicators. The Chief Secretary appreciated notable achievements in certain districts while also identifying areas requiring substantial improvement. As part of the proceedings, Deputy Commissioners presented innovative district-level proposals in line with earlier directions to adopt localized and practical governance solutions.

Addressing revenue-related matters, the Chief Secretary took strong notice of pendency in revenue cases and directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the disposal of pending cases within 70 days. He further instructed that all directives issued by the board of Revenue be implemented in letter and spirit.

On the issue of education sector improvement, the Chief Secretary issued clear instructions for Deputy Commissioners to ensure strict monitoring around examination centers to curb external support for cheating. He noted that recent measures taken in this regard have been widely appreciated by the public and must be sustained to uphold merit and educational integrity.

Recognizing the need for environmental and civic responsibility, the forum also decided to launch a week-long special cleanliness drive across the province starting this Monday.

