Chief Secretary Expresses Grief Over Caretaker Chief Minister’s Demise

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chief Minister’s demise

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary Saturday expressed grief over the demise of the Caretaker Chief Minister and condoled with the family members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary Saturday expressed grief over the demise of the Caretaker Chief Minister and condoled with the family members.

In his condolence statement issued here, the Chief Secretary expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family. He prayed for the forgiveness and exalted ranks of the deceased, and patience for the bereaved.

