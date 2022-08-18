UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary , Federal Ombudsman Chair Meeting On Jail Reforms

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Chief Secretary , Federal Ombudsman chair meeting on jail reforms

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, and Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday jointly chaired a meeting on jail reforms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, and Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday jointly chaired a meeting on jail reforms.

The meeting was also attended by Inspector General of Police, and Inspector General of Prisons, KP.

The meeting reviewed the current prisons system and proposed reforms for improving it.

The meeting was informed that KP government would built a jail in every district headquarter of the province.

It was also informed that every jail would have separate and independent portion for women and juvenile prisoners, and sleeping space for every prisoner with adequate toilet and hygiene facilities.

The meeting was told that prisoners capacity of central jail Peshawar had been increased to 2,400, district jail Abbattabad to 808, 15 sub jails in merged districts to 894, sub jail Charsadda to 150, and sub jail Besham to 20 inmates.

The participants of the meeting were informed that construction work on district jail Swabi, district jail Hangu, and central jail D.I Khan was under progress, and these new jails would help relieve overcrowding in KP jails.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Prisoner Jail Hangu Progress Charsadda Swabi I Khan Women Government

Recent Stories

IHC allows Gill's lawyers to meet him at PIMS

IHC allows Gill's lawyers to meet him at PIMS

9 minutes ago
 PFA recovers ample quantity of sub-standard pickle ..

PFA recovers ample quantity of sub-standard pickle

43 seconds ago
 Installed power generation capacity stands at 38,9 ..

Installed power generation capacity stands at 38,906 MW

44 seconds ago
 Capacity of Baltic Pipe Will Initially Be Less Tha ..

Capacity of Baltic Pipe Will Initially Be Less Than 40% - PGNiG

45 seconds ago
 Tokyo Olympics Sponsor Received Over 50% Discount ..

Tokyo Olympics Sponsor Received Over 50% Discount on Deal With Organizers - Repo ..

47 seconds ago
 Scholz slams Abbas 'Holocaust' claim in call with ..

Scholz slams Abbas 'Holocaust' claim in call with Israel PM

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.