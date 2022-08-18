Chief Secretary , Federal Ombudsman chair meeting on jail reforms

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, and Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday jointly chaired a meeting on jail reforms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, and Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday jointly chaired a meeting on jail reforms.

The meeting was also attended by Inspector General of Police, and Inspector General of Prisons, KP.

The meeting reviewed the current prisons system and proposed reforms for improving it.

The meeting was informed that KP government would built a jail in every district headquarter of the province.

It was also informed that every jail would have separate and independent portion for women and juvenile prisoners, and sleeping space for every prisoner with adequate toilet and hygiene facilities.

The meeting was told that prisoners capacity of central jail Peshawar had been increased to 2,400, district jail Abbattabad to 808, 15 sub jails in merged districts to 894, sub jail Charsadda to 150, and sub jail Besham to 20 inmates.

The participants of the meeting were informed that construction work on district jail Swabi, district jail Hangu, and central jail D.I Khan was under progress, and these new jails would help relieve overcrowding in KP jails.