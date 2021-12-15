Chief Secretary for achieving corona vaccination target by Dec 31

UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash Wednesday directed deputy commissioners, health department and other line agencies to achieve the target of corona vaccination through comprehensive strategy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash Wednesday directed deputy commissioners, health department and other line agencies to achieve the target of corona vaccination through comprehensive strategy.

Presiding over a meeting here to review progress on corona vaccination, he also directed the district administration and health department to prepare a micro plan and expedite the vaccination campaign, especially vaccination of children at education institutions above 12 years of age.

The chief secretary expressed annoyance over district administrations for not achieving the target of a second dose of corona vaccine and directed them to achieve the vaccination target.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health told the meeting out of the 35.

5 million population of the province, the population of children over the age of 12 is 24.7 million who were eligible for corona vaccination.

He said that 12.16 million people have so far given first dose of corona vaccine and 7.02 million received second dose, adding that so far 33.12 percent population have been vaccinated while the National Command and Control Centre has set the target of 60 percent population vaccinated with first dose and 45 percent by the second dose by December 31.

The meeting was attended by Coordinate Emergency Operation Centre KP, DG Health Services, EPI Director, representatives of Police and private schools regulatory authority.

