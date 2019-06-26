Chief Secretary for activation of RO plants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to ensure activation of all Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plants and Ultra Filtration Plants (UFPs) across the province by December this year

Presiding over a meeting of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), the Chief Secretary urged the officers for the provision of proper water supply and drainage facilities in all districts of Sindh, according to a statement.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah also instructed for the completions of all 273 schemes of water supply and sanitation in Tharparkar by the end of the year.

Sindh Chief Secretary said that all the necessities required for the development work including funds would be furnished to the PHED.

He also advised all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to extend their cooperation with PHED.

He also asked to launch the tree plantation across the province in larger national interest.

Earlier, PHED Secretary Roshan Shaikh briefed the Chief Secretary that model projects for water supply and drainage were underway in 6 districts of the province.

Sindh Secretary Implementation Riazuddin Siddiqui, other senior officers also attended the meeting.