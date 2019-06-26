UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary For Activation Of RO Plants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:23 PM

Chief Secretary for activation of RO plants

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to ensure activation of all Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plants and Ultra Filtration Plants (UFPs) across the province by December this year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to ensure activation of all Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plants and Ultra Filtration Plants (UFPs) across the province by December this year.

Presiding over a meeting of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), the Chief Secretary urged the officers for the provision of proper water supply and drainage facilities in all districts of Sindh, according to a statement.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah also instructed for the completions of all 273 schemes of water supply and sanitation in Tharparkar by the end of the year.

Sindh Chief Secretary said that all the necessities required for the development work including funds would be furnished to the PHED.

He also advised all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to extend their cooperation with PHED.

He also asked to launch the tree plantation across the province in larger national interest.

Earlier, PHED Secretary Roshan Shaikh briefed the Chief Secretary that model projects for water supply and drainage were underway in 6 districts of the province.

Sindh Secretary Implementation Riazuddin Siddiqui, other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Tharparkar December All

Recent Stories

Rescue workers among 9 killed in Syria air raids: ..

31 seconds ago

Nine held as two brothels raided in Pindi

32 seconds ago

Levies force recover body in Dasht

34 seconds ago

Moldovan Constitutional Court Judges Resign in Wak ..

35 seconds ago

UK police arrest 12-year boy over 'homophobic' att ..

13 minutes ago

Akthar Mengal demands report of Balochistan Commit ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.