Chief Secretary for effective implementation of price control mechanism

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday issued directives for effective implementation of price control mechanisms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday issued directives for effective implementation of price control mechanisms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was chairing a high-level district performance review meeting comprising all the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and the respective secretaries.

The meeting was called to evaluate the performance of each district against the key tasks assigned to the district administrations through Project Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU).

The Chief Secretary also gave the instructions for effective implementation of price control mechanisms and issued orders to bring efficiency in addressing public grievances.

The directives regarding the spot checks of health and education facilities, regulatory inspections, plantation drives, Covid-19 vaccinations, enforcement of reduced transport fares and anti encroachment drives were issued for compliance by the authorities.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halaal Food Authority and progress of the various initiatives under the Ehsaas Program.