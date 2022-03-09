UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary For Effective Implementation Of Price Control Mechanism

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Chief Secretary for effective implementation of price control mechanism

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday issued directives for effective implementation of price control mechanisms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday issued directives for effective implementation of price control mechanisms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was chairing a high-level district performance review meeting comprising all the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and the respective secretaries.

The meeting was called to evaluate the performance of each district against the key tasks assigned to the district administrations through Project Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU).

The Chief Secretary also gave the instructions for effective implementation of price control mechanisms and issued orders to bring efficiency in addressing public grievances.

The directives regarding the spot checks of health and education facilities, regulatory inspections, plantation drives, Covid-19 vaccinations, enforcement of reduced transport fares and anti encroachment drives were issued for compliance by the authorities.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halaal Food Authority and progress of the various initiatives under the Ehsaas Program.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Progress Price All

Recent Stories

Court allows President's plea to surrender constit ..

Court allows President's plea to surrender constitutional immunity under Article ..

14 seconds ago
 Four held over gambling

Four held over gambling

17 seconds ago
 Senate body passes Constitutional Amendment regula ..

Senate body passes Constitutional Amendment regulating Supreme Court's Suo Motu ..

19 seconds ago
 Ukraine leader urges West to resolve Polish jet of ..

Ukraine leader urges West to resolve Polish jet offer

20 seconds ago
 Punjab culture minister, IGP discuss cultural eve ..

Punjab culture minister, IGP discuss cultural events celebrations

3 minutes ago
 18 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

18 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>