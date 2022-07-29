UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary For Effective Implementation Of Price Control

Published July 29, 2022

Chief Secretary for effective implementation of price control

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash On Friday chaired District Performance Review meeting comprising of the respective secretaries including all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash On Friday chaired District Performance Review meeting comprising of the respective secretaries including all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

The meeting was called to evaluate the performance of each district against the key tasks assigned to the district administrations through PMRU.

The directions regarding spot checking of health and educational facilities, regulatory and administrative inspections, land acquisition and revenue cases, khuli kacheris and anti encroachment drives were issued for compliance by the authorities.

The Chief Secretary also gave the instructions for effective implementation of price control mechanisms and issued orders to bring efficiency in addressing public grievances.

The meeting also reviewed the Dengue action plan 2022, ongoing Covid vaccination campaign, rescue and relief activities amidst heavy rainfall, Muharram arrangements and progress of districts against good governance indicators in detail.

