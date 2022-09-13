Chief Secretary for ensuring availability of eatables at fixed rates

Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday directed the all deputy commissioners to ensure availability of food items at fixed rates and keep a close check on the supply and demand of the items along with prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday directed the all deputy commissioners to ensure availability of food items at fixed rates and keep a close check on the supply and demand of the items along with prices.

He gave this instruction while presiding over a video link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here. The meeting reviewed prices and availability of daily-use items and public welfare initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that profiteering would not be tolerated in any case. He asked the officers to fully monitor the auction process in the agricultural markets to ensure stability in the prices of vegetables and fruits. He said that only notified officer would be authorized for price checking.

The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding the continuation of public welfare measures.

The divisional commissioners of Faisalabad and Bahawalpur gave a detailed briefing. The CS was told that more than 15,000 places were inspected in Faisalabad division during one week besides imposing fines of Rs 2.1 million, registering 40 cases and arresting 46 people over different violations. Similarly, the authorities imposed fines of Rs 1.4 million, registered 52 cases and arrested 166 people in Bahawalpur division. Under the public welfare initiatives, as many as 2235 open manholes in Faisalabad and 4134 in Bahawalpur division were covered and complaints related to cleanliness were addressed timely.