UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary For Ensuring Availability Of Eatables At Fixed Rates

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Chief Secretary for ensuring availability of eatables at fixed rates

Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday directed the all deputy commissioners to ensure availability of food items at fixed rates and keep a close check on the supply and demand of the items along with prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday directed the all deputy commissioners to ensure availability of food items at fixed rates and keep a close check on the supply and demand of the items along with prices.

He gave this instruction while presiding over a video link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here. The meeting reviewed prices and availability of daily-use items and public welfare initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that profiteering would not be tolerated in any case. He asked the officers to fully monitor the auction process in the agricultural markets to ensure stability in the prices of vegetables and fruits. He said that only notified officer would be authorized for price checking.

The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding the continuation of public welfare measures.

The divisional commissioners of Faisalabad and Bahawalpur gave a detailed briefing. The CS was told that more than 15,000 places were inspected in Faisalabad division during one week besides imposing fines of Rs 2.1 million, registering 40 cases and arresting 46 people over different violations. Similarly, the authorities imposed fines of Rs 1.4 million, registered 52 cases and arrested 166 people in Bahawalpur division. Under the public welfare initiatives, as many as 2235 open manholes in Faisalabad and 4134 in Bahawalpur division were covered and complaints related to cleanliness were addressed timely.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Bahawalpur Price Market All Million

Recent Stories

Ottawa Finalizing Details on Delegation for Queen ..

Ottawa Finalizing Details on Delegation for Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Trudeau

21 seconds ago
 Shazia Marri expresses resolve to achieve SDGs tar ..

Shazia Marri expresses resolve to achieve SDGs target to eradicate hunger, pover ..

22 seconds ago
 Two held for displaying weapon on social media

Two held for displaying weapon on social media

24 seconds ago
 Supreme Court seeks arguments on appeal filed 41 y ..

Supreme Court seeks arguments on appeal filed 41 years after dismissal from serv ..

27 seconds ago
 Rising Inflation May Push Germany to Recession in ..

Rising Inflation May Push Germany to Recession in 2023 - Economy Minister

4 minutes ago
 Secretary Health reviews recruitment process, prom ..

Secretary Health reviews recruitment process, promotion of doctor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.