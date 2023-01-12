UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary For Ensuring Supply Of Flour To People In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Thursday said the Food Department and the district administration should ensure the supply of flour to the people in any case, and that ample quantity of flour should be kept available at the sale points

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level video link meeting on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Food, and other relevant officials and all stakeholders.

On the occasion, while giving a briefing on the availability of wheat and flour in Quetta and other districts and the measures adopted to ensure supply to the people, a relevant official said the delivery of wheat by PASCO helped control the shortage of flour.

Wheat was being supplied to all flour mills as per the procedure, he added.

The delivery of 200,000 sacks of wheat by the Punjab government will also start today (Thursday), he said, adding that the availability of wheat led to hoarding and high prices, but the prices of flour in the market were now coming down.

While expressing satisfaction over the control of wheat and flour shortage, CS Abdul Aziz Uqaili said the Food Department and the district administration should ensure the supply of flour to the people in any case, and that plenty of flour should be kept available at the sale points.

He said no one should be deprived of flour and the administration should send a monitoring report on a daily basis.

