Chief Secretary for eviction of all encroached lands of city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to get all the encroached parks, footpaths, Nullahs and amenity plots in the city evicted from the encroachers.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in the Sindh Secretariat, he directed the Commissioner Karachi, all Deputy Commissioners and other relevant departments including KMC, KDA, SBCA, MDA, LDA and cantonment boards to ensure the eviction of lands without any further delay, according to a statement.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed informed the meeting that there were 1578 parks in Karachi and all were evicted from the permanent encroachers except for the Mosques and other temporary structures.

He apprised that the government had also removed encroachments from 34 Nullahs of the city.

The Chief Secretary directed the Commissioner Karachi and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA)'s Director General to submit a detailed report regarding marriage halls and mega stores of the city.

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that various marriage halls and mega stores had been constructed after changing the status of the land which were causing traffic jams in different parts of the metropolis.

He categorically noted that there would be no compromise with land grabbing and land status irregularities.

The Metropolitan Commissioner informed the meeting that various medical stores in front of hospitals were illegal as the stores had not taken any NOC from the relevant government departments. The Chief Secretary directed the Commissioner Karachi and CEOs of Cantonment boards to remove all illegal medical stores.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Member board of Revenue QaziShahid Pervez, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shallwani, Sindh Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh, Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, KWSB Managing Director, Director General KDA, Director General SBCA, CEOs of all cantonment boards and representatives of PEMRA and K-Electric.