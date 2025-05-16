- Home
Chief Secretary For Improved Access & Community Engagement During Polio Eradication Drives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, chaired a post-campaign review meeting of the April Anti Polio (NID) campaign.
The meeting was attended by Coordinator Provincial EOC, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers and other relevant officials.
During the meeting, a detailed presentation was given based on analytical figures and data. The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of using lessons learned from the April campaign to improve the upcoming May campaign. He stressed the need for micro-plans, community engagement, and thorough pre-campaign preparations.
The Chief Secretary linked performance evaluation of officers to polio eradication efforts, emphasizing accountability to enhance campaign quality.
The meeting noted a decrease in missed children and an increase in households and Union Councils (UCs) covered compared to the February 2025 campaign. Priority UCs reduced from 276 in February 2025 to 166 in April 2025, showing progress in vaccination efforts.
The Chief Secretary emphasized the need to further improve access to communities and prioritize routine immunization. He also highlighted the importance of quality in anti-polio campaigns and directed special focus on areas where the virus is circulating. A plan was presented to bridge gaps in campaign quality by improving access, strengthening oversight, and training staff.
The government remains committed to eradicating polio with community support, and influencer-led models are being implemented in various areas.
