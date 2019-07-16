UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary For Improved Service Delivery System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:39 PM

Chief Secretary for improved service delivery system

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday said that being the public servants all officers should had to play their due role for ensuring development and prosperity in the province in larger national interest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday said that being the public servants all officers should had to play their due role for ensuring development and prosperity in the province in larger national interest.

Presiding over a meeting at Sindh Secretariat, the chief secretary noted that all out efforts must be accorded to strengthen the service delivery system with the zeal of good governance while all activities including duties and functions be performed transparently and based on rules and regulations, said a statement.

Mumtaz Ali Shah maintained that all Secretaries and Commissioners should evolve the mechanism of performance with a view to complete the desired task successfully.

He ordered that the cleanliness be ensured in hospitals, educational institutions and offices.

The Chief Secretary advised the Secretaries and Commissioners to gear up the coordinated efforts amongst all departments specifically with the departments of Finance, Planning & Development and Works & Services.

He lauded the services of Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah Durrani for promotion of education during her incumbency as the Managing Director of Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) and Nisar Siddiqui the Chief of IBA Sukkur who devotedly enhanced the role of the said institute.

The meeting was attended by Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah Durrani, board of Revenue Senior Member Shams Uddin Soomro, Secretary Finance Syed Najam Shah and all Secretaries & Divisional Commissioners.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of disciplinary actions against officers/officials, proceedings of Anti Corruption Cases, pace of development work, performance of officers, position of Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), unauthorized use of official vehicles, status of GORs, employment/recruitment on disabled and deceased quota, implementation of the courts orders and directives of President, Prime Minister & Chief Minister.

