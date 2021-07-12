Chief Secretary for increase in forest covered area

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz Monday directed the evolving of sustainable strategy for increase in forest covered area and success of monsoon plantation drive in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz Monday directed the evolving of sustainable strategy for increase in forest covered area and success of monsoon plantation drive in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding monsoon plantation drive under 10 billion Tree Afforestation here in Civil Secretary. Administrative secretaries attended the meeting while divisional commissioners participated through video link.

During briefing, the meeting was told that the provincial government has planned the plantation of 40 million saplings during monsoon plantation drive.

Similarly, 213 activities in three regions of the province would be organized on the Independence Day of Pakistan during which 1.

3 million saplings will be planted across the province.

The chief secretary directed Secretary Forests and Environment for preparation of sustainable strategy for monsoon plantation while Local Governments, Elementary & Secondary Education, Higher Education, Irrigation and other departments were also directed to prepare their separate plans.

He directed the authorities of Forests Department for selection of sites for monsoon plantation in consultations with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to make it a success.

He further directed steps for increase in forests covered areas including urban plantation, education institutions, road sides and canals.